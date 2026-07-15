Bloom Energy vs. Plug Power: Which Fuel Cell Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Bloom Energy leverages AI data center demand through partnerships with major power financiers to scale its fuel cell deployments.

Plug Power builds a comprehensive hydrogen ecosystem for heavy-duty transport and industrial users across five continents.

Which hydrogen-focused stock is the better choice for your long-term portfolio?

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As the global energy transition accelerates, investors are weighing the potential of fuel cell technology to power a carbon-neutral future. Choosing between Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) and Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) requires a close look at their paths toward profitability.

Bloom Energy focuses on solid oxide fuel cells that provide on-site power for data centers and industrial sites. Plug Power aims to build a full green hydrogen economy, from production and liquefaction to fuel cell applications. Both companies are prominent players in the energy space, but they offer distinct business models for long-term investors.

The case for Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy sells stationary power systems that operate without a connection to the traditional electrical grid. The company targets high-demand users in the industrial stocks category, including semiconductor manufacturers and hospitals. Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) remains a key partner for on-site power for AI data centers, and a recent $25 billion financing expansion with Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) supports larger fuel cell deployments. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, as a significant portion of future growth depends on these core relationships.

In FY 2025, Bloom Energy reported revenue of more than $2 billion, representing approximately 37% growth over the prior year. Despite the rising sales, the company posted a wider net loss of $88.4 million.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was approximately 3.9x. This ratio measures total debt against shareholder equity, and a higher number indicates more reliance on borrowed funds. Free cash flow for the year reached roughly $57.2 million. Free cash flow equals cash flow from operations minus capital expenditures, and a positive result means the business generated more cash than it spent on equipment.

The case for Plug Power

Plug Power provides end-to-end hydrogen solutions, including electrolyzers that create hydrogen and fuel cells that power vehicles. Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) remains one of its primary revenue contributors, highlighting the company's focus on material handling and heavy-duty transport. Strategic partnerships include Orica for the Hunter Valley Hydrogen Hub in Australia. The company serves diverse industrial applications and remains focused on scaling its electrolyzer technology across five continents to support global energy needs.

During FY 2025, Plug Power generated $709.9 million in revenue, reflecting nearly 13% growth. The company faced significant challenges, reporting a net loss of approximately $1.6 billion for the period, though that was $500 million narrower than 2024.

Based on the December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is roughly 1.0x. Free cash flow was negative, sitting at $647 million. Free cash flow is calculated by subtracting capital expenditures from operating cash flow, and a negative figure indicates that the business is spending more than it generates from operations.

Risk profile comparison

Bloom Energy faces risks related to its dependence on the AI sector, as any slowdown in data center growth could hurt demand. The company also relies on single-source suppliers for critical materials, which creates exposure to trade tariffs and logistics disruptions. Furthermore, project deployments are complex and often face permitting or interconnection delays that can delay production.

Plug Power carries liquidity risks, as consistent losses require the company to seek new sources of capital. Scaling hydrogen production has proven difficult, with facility start-ups and equipment reliability posing significant hurdles. The company also faces legal scrutiny from securities class-action lawsuits and questions about its disclosures to the Department of Energy.

Valuation comparison

Plug Power appears cheaper on a P/S ratio basis, which measures stock price against sales. However, Bloom Energy has a measurable Forward P/E, which compares the stock price to future earnings estimates.

Metric Bloom Energy Plug Power Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 109x n/a 242.8x P/S ratio 26.1x 3.9x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLI sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Bloom Energy's core product is its Energy Server, a stand-alone power source for commercial and industrial customers. The Energy Server is based on solid oxide fuel cell technology and runs on natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen. Natural gas has historically been the dominant fuel, despite Bloom being heralded as a clean energy business in its early days.

The business aims to lower its cost of production by about 10% a year to attract more customers (its main markets are the U.S. and Korea). The AI datacenter boom is a tailwind for Bloom, which should see revenue leap 85% to $3.75 billion in fiscal 2026. That has Wall Street expecting a swing to net income of about $440 million.

Plug Power’s fuel cells run on clean-burning hydrogen, though creating hydrogen is often done in a process fueled by natural gas. Still, Plug Power sits more firmly in the renewable energy niche to customers, benefiting from many countries’ moves to green (not natural gas-created) hydrogen. It, too, is benefiting from the datacenter boom and from restored tax credits that make its systems more affordable to deploy.

For fiscal 2026, revenue growth is not as red-hot as Bloom’s, but still pretty good at nearly 15%, to reach $814 million. The net loss is seen narrowing to about $500 million.

While Bloom’s growth makes it seem like the better buy, long-term investors should consider that major customers Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Walmart will be entering the replacement phase of their product cycle in the years to come. Plus, the European Union has strict mandates requiring 42% renewable industrial hydrogen use by 2030 as part of its energy security mandates. That has Plug Power positioned very nicely. Bloom, meanwhile, appears to have very little competitive moat: anyone can make a generator and hook it up to a datacenter. Plug Power is the long-term choice.



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Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Bloom Energy, Brookfield Asset Management, Oracle, and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.