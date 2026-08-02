Bloom Energy vs. Oklo: Which Power Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Bloom Energy has reached nearly $2.0 billion in revenue while securing massive AI infrastructure partnerships with global firms.

Oklo offers high-growth potential through its next-generation nuclear technology and major agreements with big tech players.

Which energy innovator is the better addition to your portfolio for 2026?

10 stocks we like better than Bloom Energy ›

As energy demand from artificial intelligence surges, investors are weighing the merits of fuel cells versus next-generation nuclear. Choosing between Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) and Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) requires balancing established revenue against futuristic potential.

Bloom Energy provides solid-oxide fuel cell technology for reliable on-site power, catering to data centers and industrial clients. Oklo is a pre-revenue developer of small modular reactors aiming to revolutionize carbon-free energy. Both companies target the massive power needs of the modern economy, yet they sit at very different stages of commercial maturity.

The case for Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy sells solid-oxide energy servers providing onsite electricity and hydrogen to customers like SK ecoplant and American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP). Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business since revenue depends heavily on major partnerships. Recently, the company secured a $1.7 billion project with Nebius (NASDAQ:NBIS) and a financing framework with Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM).

In FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $2.0 billion, representing growth of approximately 37.3%. This expansion was driven by increasing demand for onsite generation in the electric utility stocks space. Despite the top-line growth, the company reported a net loss of roughly $88.4 million, representing a net margin of negative 4.4%.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was approximately 3.9x. This ratio measures total debt relative to shareholder equity, suggesting the company uses a significant amount of borrowed money. The current ratio is a healthy 6.0x, while free cash flow, or cash left after capital expenditures, reached roughly $57.2 million.

The case for Oklo

Oklo is developing fast fission power plants designed to produce up to 75 megawatts of carbon-free electricity. It has signed a 12-gigawatt agreement with Switch and a prepayment agreement with Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) for a 1.2-gigawatt campus. These long-term agreements show significant interest from major technology firms looking to power data centers and AI campuses.

In FY 2025, the company reported no revenue because it had not yet commercialized its technology. It recognized a net loss of approximately $105.7 million during this period while continuing to invest in research and licensing.

Expenses are rising as the company moves toward its deployment goals. The current ratio is quite high, at roughly 49.1x, indicating that short-term assets far exceed immediate liabilities. A higher current ratio indicates that the company is more capable of paying its short-term debts with its available short-term assets. Free cash flow was negative $115.4 million for FY 2025, reflecting the high costs of regulatory filings and development.

Risk profile comparison

Bloom Energy faces some risks from uncertain demand and distributed generation markets. Project execution remains a concern, as manufacturing expansion involves significant logistical hurdles. The company also depends heavily on tax equity financing and third-party capital from partners like Brookfield Asset Management to fund customer projects. Changes in utility tariffs or regulatory bans on gas-fueled generation could also negatively impact profitability.

Oklo operates amid significant regulatory uncertainty, as it has not yet received final approval from the NRC or the DOE. Its 2028 deployment target faces significant supply chain risks and depends on the availability of specialized nuclear fuel. Future growth depends on successfully integrating recent acquisitions like Atomic Alchemy and scaling manufacturing capabilities. The company requires substantial capital and may face significant cost overruns on its first projects.

Valuation comparison

Bloom Energy carries a quantifiable P/S ratio and Forward P/E, which measures price against future earnings estimates, while Oklo remains pre-revenue.

Metric Bloom Energy Oklo P/S ratio 19.5x n/a

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Bloom Energy has been in business since 2001, about twice as long as Oklo, and therefore is more well-established. Oklo is developing modern fission reactors to generate plentiful, cost-effective, and clean energy. These advanced fast reactors are designed with intrinsic safety mechanisms and can operate on recycled waste as fuel. If successfully scaled, Oklo has much potential.

At this point, though, investing in Oklo is based on hope and expectations. That’s OK for a starter, speculative position, but Oklo’s $6.75 billion market cap already implies some business success, with the company yet to realize any revenue.

Bloom Energy has already proven its fuel cell solutions work for on-site power needs, and are becoming a popular choice for quickly growing data center power needs.

Bloom stock has retreated from an all-time high set in late June. The 40% retrenchment provides investors with an opportunity to own shares with the prospect of year-over-year revenue doubling in 2026. It shouldn’t stop there as production capacity is increased, too. That makes Bloom the better stock to buy now.

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Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bloom Energy, Brookfield Asset Management, and Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.