Bloom Energy vs. NextEra Energy: Is a Fuel Cell Upstart or Renewable Energy Titan the Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Bloom Energy provides high-growth solid oxide fuel cell technology for energy-intensive sectors like AI data centers.

NextEra Energy is a leading regulated utility with a massive renewable energy portfolio and steady profitability.

Which energy company is the better choice for your portfolio as the power market evolves in 2026?

10 stocks we like better than Bloom Energy ›

As global electricity demand surges, investors are choosing between aggressive growth technology and established infrastructure. Choosing between Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) and NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) requires understanding how each firm navigates the energy transition.

Bloom Energy meets the need for reliable on-site power through its fuel cell platforms, serving data centers and manufacturing. NextEra Energy operates as one of the largest utilities in the world, combining a stable regulated business with a massive expansion into renewable power generation.

The case for Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy sells solid oxide fuel cell systems that generate electricity onsite without combustion. The company serves major industrial and technology customers, including those in the semiconductor and data center sectors. Notable relationships include a significant partnership with American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) to supply fuel cells for AI applications and an agreement with Nebius AI (NASDAQ:NBIS).

In FY 2025, revenue reached more than $2 billion, representing approximately 37% growth over the prior year. Despite this strong top-line performance, the company reported a net loss of roughly $88.4 million. This results in a negative net margin of about 4.4%, which is a measure of how much profit a company retains from its total sales.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was approximately 3.9x. This ratio measures total debt against shareholder equity, and a higher number indicates more reliance on borrowed funds. Free cash flow for the year reached roughly $57.2 million. Free cash flow equals cash flow from operations minus capital expenditures, and a positive result means the business generated more cash than it spent on equipment.

The case for NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy operates a massive electricity business through Florida Power & Light and its clean energy segment, NextEra Energy Resources. It serves more than six million customer accounts and has established renewable energy contracts with Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL). The company is currently expanding its footprint among electric utility stocks through the planned integration of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) assets.

In FY 2025, revenue reached close to $27.4 billion, indicating a revenue decline of about 1% compared to the prior year. The company reported net income of around $6.84 billion, leading to a strong net margin of approximately 25%. This consistent profitability supports the heavy investment required for long-term energy infrastructure and power grid maintenance.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is approximately 1.8x. However, the company generated a significant free cash flow shortfall of $11.6 bllion in FY 2025.

Risk profile comparison

Bloom Energy is heavily dependent on government incentives and clean energy policies, which are subject to political shifts. The company also faces operational risks as it attempts to double its manufacturing capacity to 2 gigawatts (GW) by the end of 2026. Labor shortages and potential supply chain constraints could delay these expansion plans. Furthermore, competition from traditional energy providers and emerging green technologies remains a constant pressure.

NextEra Energy faces significant regulatory risks from state and federal agencies that oversee rate structures and cost recovery. Any changes in environmental standards can impose heavy capital costs that may not be fully recoverable from customers. The company also deals with weather-related risks, particularly hurricanes in Florida that can damage physical assets. High recovery costs and service outages from catastrophic events can negatively impact annual financial results.

Valuation comparison

NextEra Energy offers a more conservative valuation based on its consistent earnings, while Bloom Energy carries a higher price tag relative to its current sales.

Metric Bloom Energy NextEra Energy Forward P/E 80x 21.9x P/S ratio 19.1x 6.4x

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

The Forward P/E ratio compares a company's stock price to its future earnings estimates over the next year. The P/S ratio measures the market value of a company relative to its total annual revenue.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Bloom Energy's core product is its Energy Server, a stand-alone power source for commercial and industrial customers. The Energy Server is based on solid oxide fuel cell technology and runs on natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen. Natural gas has historically been the dominant fuel, despite Bloom being heralded as a clean energy business in its early days.

The business aims to lower its cost of production by about 10% a year to attract more customers (its main markets are the U.S. and Korea). The AI datacenter boom is a tailwind for Bloom, which should see revenue leap 85% to $3.75 billion in fiscal 2026. That has Wall Street expecting a swing to net income of about $440 million.

NextEra Energy, meanwhile, is a regulated utility and one of the world’s largest operators of renewable energy assets, with about one-third of its 4 GW of generation capacity coming from wind and solar. As energy demand continues to soar, NextEra is well-suited to meet it. Its FPL subsidiary added more than 90,000 customers in the second quarter compared to the prior year’s comparable quarter. The typical FPL residential bill remains approximately 30% below the national average and is projected to increase by only 2% annually on average through the end of the decade.

Energy storage is also a growth area for the company. Battery storage represented 2 GW of additions this quarter. NextEra can build battery storage as a stand-alone project or co-locate storage across the company’s existing renewable sites. NextEra can also develop batteries as grid solutions, and we can expand 4-hour batteries to 8 hours at our existing storage sites.

All of that is helping the business raise sales to more than $31 billion in fiscal 2026, according to Wall Street analyst consensus. Net income should rise almot 25% for $8.43 billion. Free cash flow continues to be a problem, with FCF projected at negative $19 billion.

Still, when choosing an energy stock for the long term, it’s difficult to recommend Bloom over NextEra, which has the heft of renewable energy assets at scale, with the stabilizing influence of being a regulated utility across much of its operations.

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Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Bloom Energy, Meta Platforms, and NextEra Energy. The Motley Fool recommends Dominion Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.