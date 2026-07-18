Bloom Energy vs. Constellation Energy: Which Industrials Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Bloom Energy is scaling its fuel cell technology through a massive $25 billion financing framework with Brookfield Asset Management.

Constellation Energy has become the world's largest private power producer following its acquisition of Calpine and its focus on carbon-free nuclear energy.

Which energy stock offers the best opportunity for your portfolio as data center demand surges in 2026?

10 stocks we like better than Bloom Energy ›

The search for reliable power in an AI-driven world has pushed Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) and Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) into the spotlight, but which stock better serves your portfolio in 2026?

Bloom Energy provides on-site power through fuel cells, while Constellation Energy operates a massive fleet of nuclear plants. Both companies target the growing energy demands of data centers, yet they offer vastly different financial profiles. One is a high-growth disruptor still reaching for consistent profitability, while the other is a massive, established utility with steady cash flow.

The case for Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy manufactures and installs the Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide fuel cell platform that generates electricity on-site without combustion. The company primarily serves large-load customers in the data center and AI infrastructure sectors, including a landmark 1 GW supply agreement with American Electric Power. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, as it depends heavily on a few large-scale contracts.

In FY 2025, revenue reached roughly $2.0 billion, a significant jump from the $1.5 billion reported in the prior year. This represents revenue growth of approximately 37.3%. Despite the growth, the company reported a net loss of nearly $88.4 million for the period, resulting in a net margin of negative 4.4%.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is roughly 3.9x. This metric compares total debt to shareholder equity, suggesting the company relies more on borrowed funds than owner investment. The current ratio stands at approximately 6.0x, which measures a company's ability to cover its short-term debts with assets that can be converted to cash quickly. In the fiscal year ended 2025, the company generated free cash flow of about $57.2 million, which is the cash left over after paying for operations and equipment, often used among industrial stocks to fund further expansion.

The case for Constellation Energy

Constellation Energy is the largest nuclear energy company in the United States and a major supplier of carbon-free electricity. Following the acquisition of Calpine, it now operates with approximately 55 GW of generation capacity and serves three-fourths of the Fortune 100. To satisfy regulators, the company is divesting roughly $5 billion in assets to LS Power while maintaining long-term agreements to provide clean power to technology hyperscalers.

In FY 2025, revenue reached approximately $25.5 billion, marking revenue growth of roughly 8.3%. The company generated a net income of nearly $2.3 billion. This resulted in a net margin of about 9.1%, which measures how much profit a company keeps from every dollar of sales after all expenses are paid.

Based on the December 2025 balance sheet, Constellation carries a debt-to-equity ratio of nearly 0.6x. This lower figure suggests the company has a conservative amount of debt relative to its equity. Its current ratio is approximately 1.5x, indicating it has enough short-term assets to meet its immediate obligations. Free cash flow for FY 2025 reached nearly $1.3 billion, providing significant capital to reinvest in its massive energy infrastructure.

Risk profile comparison

Bloom Energy relies heavily on securing third-party financing, including its $25 billion framework with Brookfield, to fulfill customer orders. The company faces stiff competition from established companies like NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) while attempting to double its factory capacity to 2 GW by the end of 2026. Regulatory changes to government incentives or utility interconnection tariffs also pose a threat to its future demand.

Integrating the Calpine acquisition remains a complex task for Constellation Energy that could impact expected cost savings. The company must also navigate the divestiture of roughly $5 billion in assets while facing financial risks from commodity price swings. Additionally, the business carries significant liabilities related to nuclear decommissioning and the long-term storage of spent nuclear fuel.

Valuation comparison

Constellation Energy appears significantly cheaper than Bloom Energy when comparing their Forward P/E ratios, which measure stock price against future earnings estimates.

Metric Bloom Energy Constellation Energy Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 96.5x 21.5x 240.6x P/S ratio 29.1x 3.5x n/a

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLI sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Artificial intelligence (AI) requires huge amounts of electricity, making infrastructure upgrades a necessity. Both of these businesses stand to benefit from these demands, but in different ways.

Nuclear power is increasingly seen as one solution to surging power needs from AI data centers. Constellation is the nation’s largest operator of nuclear power plants and provides reliable carbon-free electricity. It has long-term contracts with data centers that generate predictable revenue. Its recent acquisition of Calpine Energy adds natural gas and geothermal resources, which act as an additional energy source during times of peak usage.

Bloom Energy takes an intriguing approach. It manufactures fuel cell systems that enable customers to generate on-site power rather than relying entirely on the grid. That could become increasingly attractive as utilities struggle to meet growing demand from AI data centers. The technology has enormous potential, but at the moment it depends on a small number of customers. It also trades at a much higher valuation than Constellation.

If I were willing to take a chance on the upside potential of an emerging technology, Bloom would be an interesting pick. But right now, I would choose Constellation Energy because of its established business model and long-term contracts. This stock provides lower-risk exposure to both the energy and AI sectors.

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Pamela Kock has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bloom Energy, Constellation Energy, and NextEra Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.