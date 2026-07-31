Bloom Energy vs. Coeur Mining: Which Industrials Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Bloom Energy is expanding its footprint in the artificial intelligence data center market with large-scale fuel cell deployments.

Coeur Mining has significantly increased its gold and silver production capacity following the successful acquisition of New Gold.

Which of these two scaling businesses offers the better balance of growth and stability for your portfolio?

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Investors looking toward 2026 are weighing the high-growth potential of renewable energy infrastructure against the tangible assets of precious metals. Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) and Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) represent these two different paths.

Bloom Energy focuses on providing on-site power solutions for energy-intensive industries, while Coeur Mining produces gold and silver across North America. This comparison evaluates which company's expansion strategy and financial health make it a more compelling choice for retail investors today.

The case for Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy manufactures solid oxide fuel cells that provide on-site power for critical infrastructure as a prominent name among industrial stocks. The company recently announced a major $1.7 billion fuel cell agreement for Nebius AI (NASDAQ:NBIS) and maintains strategic partnerships with Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) and SK Ecoplant. Customer concentration with partners like SK Ecoplant adds a layer of risk to the business since a large portion of revenue depends on a single relationship.

In FY 2025, revenue exceeded $2 billion, representing approximately 37% growth over the prior year. Despite this strong top-line performance, the company reported a net loss of roughly $88.4 million. This results in a negative net margin of about 4.4%, which is a measure of how much profit a company retains from its total sales.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was approximately 3.9x. This ratio measures total debt relative to shareholders’ equity, and a higher ratio indicates greater reliance on borrowed funds. Free cash flow for the year reached roughly $57.2 million. Free cash flow equals cash flow from operations minus capital expenditures, and a positive result means the business generated more cash than it spent on equipment.

The case for Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining is a precious metals producer with a portfolio focused on gold and silver operations across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company recently completed the acquisition of New Gold, which added two major mines to its Canadian operations and significantly increased its production scale. By selling to a diverse group of multi-national banks and refiners, the company maintains low customer concentration risk.

In FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $2.1 billion, representing a significant 96% increase over the prior year. The company turned a substantial profit, reporting net income of nearly $585.9 million for the period, nearly ten times the amount of the prior year. This performance delivered a net margin of roughly 28%, reflecting the portion of total sales that remains as profit after all operating and non-operating expenses.

Based on the December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is approximately 0.1x, showing that debt levels are very low relative to shareholder equity. Free cash flow (FCF) for FY 2025 reached nearly $666 million, providing significant capital for reinvestment or potential debt reduction. The FCF swung from a slight negative in the previous fiscal year.

Risk profile comparison

Bloom Energy faces risks related to the pace of AI adoption, as its growth is closely tied to the expansion of energy-hungry data centers. The company is also attempting to double its manufacturing capacity to two gigawatts by the end of 2026, which creates execution and supply chain risks. Additionally, a reliance on government tax credits means legislative changes could negatively impact future earnings estimates.

For Coeur Mining, the primary risk involves commodity price volatility, as gold and silver prices directly dictate revenue and net margin performance. The company must also successfully integrate its acquisitions of New Gold and SilverCrest to realize expected operational synergies. Furthermore, operating in Mexico introduces geopolitical risks, including potential regulatory changes or tax audits that could impact financial results.

Valuation comparison

Coeur Mining appears significantly more affordable based on Forward P/E estimates, while Bloom Energy trades at a much higher P/S ratio.

Metric Bloom Energy Coeur Mining Forward P/E 80x 7.5x P/S ratio 19.0x 4.0x

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

What’s good about gold and silver miner stocks is that they disproportionately make profits as the price of the metal rises, given they have a fixed cost of production that doesn’t rise nearly as fast. That means even if precious metal prices decline somewhat, miners will still be booking big profits. Ultimately, their stock prices will trace gold and silver prices on downswings, too.

Still, miners can create value for shareholders even if metal prices are declining or stagnant, by increasing dividends or merging with a larger operation at a premium to the stock price, a frequent occurrence.

Given the fact that gold and silver prices have been surging in recent years, Coeur has been the beneficiary. For the current fiscal 2026. Revenue is seen more than doubling to $4.7 billion, with net income nearly doubling to $1.17 billion, according to Wall Street consensus forecasts. Free cash flow is also seen spiking.

Turning to Bloom Energy, its core product is its Energy Server, a stand-alone power source for commercial and industrial customers. The Energy Server is based on solid oxide fuel cell technology and runs on natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen. Natural gas has historically been the dominant fuel, despite Bloom being heralded as a clean energy business in its early days.

The business aims to reduce its production costs by about 10% per year to attract more customers (its main markets are the U.S. and Korea). The AI datacenter boom is a tailwind for Bloom, which should see revenue leap 85% to $3.75 billion in fiscal 2026. That has Wall Street expecting a swing to net income of about $440 million.

These are very different businesses operating in key sectors. While Bloom is priced as a growth stock, it faces notable fuel cell competitors and has no real design advantage over them. Coeur is ultimately at the whim of commodity prices, but given the economies of scale for miners, especially with being able to sell their product at much higher prices than the cost of production, Coeur Mining, with its much more affordable ratios, is the pick.

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Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bloom Energy and Oracle. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.