Bloom Energy vs. Ballard Power: Which Hydrogen Stock Should You Buy?

Bloom Energy BE and Ballard Power BLDP are two fuel-cell and hydrogen power companies focused on clean energy applications, including distributed power and transportation/power-generation markets.



As clean energy gains importance and new technologies emerge to produce it, companies like Bloom Energy and Ballard Power Systems are attracting attention. Both companies are advancing clean energy generation through innovative technologies.



Bloom Energy is a global leader in onsite power generation, gaining from increasing demand for clean energy from AI-driven data centers, as well as from customers increasingly adopting distributed energy solutions to bypass transmission and distribution constraints. Ballard Power Systems engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products.



Let's delve deeper to find out which stock among BE and BLDP is better positioned for sustainable growth.

The Case for BE

Bloom Energy's investment thesis is centered on expanding its onsite power platform to meet growing demand for reliable, rapidly deployable and cost-efficient electricity. The company is well-positioned to capitalize on key structural trends, including the rapid expansion of AI-driven data centers, persistent grid capacity constraints, rising demand for energy reliability and affordability, and government initiatives promoting energy security and domestic manufacturing.



Its proprietary Energy Server platform provides efficient, resilient and cleaner onsite power by generating electricity through a solid oxide fuel cell electrochemical process rather than combustion. Designed to operate alongside the grid and connect directly to customers' electrical systems, the platform reduces transmission inefficiencies while offering modular scalability from hundreds of kilowatts to several hundred megawatts. This makes it an attractive solution for AI data centers, advanced manufacturing facilities, cryptocurrency mining operations and other power-intensive industries.



Bloom Energy continues to invest in research and development to improve system efficiency, lower manufacturing costs and strengthen profitability. The company is also expected to benefit from supportive government policies and incentives aimed at accelerating clean energy deployment and technological innovation.



Over the long term, Bloom Energy aims to establish solid oxide fuel cells as the preferred onsite power solution for critical infrastructure and energy-intensive industries. As electricity demand continues to outpace grid expansion, the company's differentiated technology, scalable platform and exposure to high-growth end markets position it well to benefit from the global transition toward distributed, reliable and low-emission power generation.

The Case for BLDP

Ballard Power offers a compelling long-term investment opportunity as a leading developer of PEM fuel cell technology for decarbonization markets. Its high-performance, scalable fuel cell solutions are well-suited for heavy-duty transportation applications, including buses, trucks, rail and marine vessels. Strategic partnerships with leading vehicle manufacturers and system integrators across North America, Europe and Asia position the company to benefit as hydrogen infrastructure expands and fuel-cell adoption gains momentum.



The company is expected to benefit from global efforts to reduce carbon emissions and accelerate the transition to zero-emission transportation. Governments across Europe, North America, Japan, South Korea and China continue to support the hydrogen economy through subsidies, tax incentives and investments in hydrogen production, refueling infrastructure and fuel-cell deployment. These initiatives are expected to reduce adoption barriers and expand Ballard's long-term growth opportunities.



Ballard is also focused on strengthening relationships with bus OEMs in key markets, expanding its fleet service capabilities, and improving manufacturing efficiency through automation and advanced technologies to lower costs.



However, the investment story remains tied to the pace of hydrogen adoption. Commercial deployment has been slower than anticipated due to high infrastructure costs, limited hydrogen availability and elevated fuel prices. The company continues to report operating losses as it invests in research and development, production capacity and market expansion. Achieving sustainable profitability will require larger commercial orders, greater manufacturing scale and continued cost reductions. While Ballard's long-term prospects remain promising, a meaningful earnings recovery is unlikely in the near term.

Estimates for BE and BLDP

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BE’s 2026 revenues implies a 80.3% increase and that for EPS suggests a 151.3% year-over-year increase. EPS estimates for 2026 have witnessed no movement in the last 30 days.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLDP’s 2026 revenues implies a 32.9% increase and that for EPS indicates a 33.3% increase. The consensus estimate for 2026 earnings has moved south in the last 30 days.



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Price Performance of BE and BLDP

BE shares have gained 216.5% year to date, while BLDP shares have gained 46.9% in the same time.



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Are BE and BLDP Shares Expensive?

BE is trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales multiple of 16.18, higher than its median of 2.82 over the past five years. BLDP’s forward 12-month price-to-sales multiple sits at 8.16, lower than its median of 9.32 over the past five years.



BLDP is cheaper than BE presently.



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Conclusion

Bloom Energy continues to demonstrate resilient performance, supported by rising demand for clean energy and its ability to provide rapid and dependable power solutions. Demand for the company’s offerings is expected to grow further as it delivers customized clean energy solutions directly to customers, reducing reliance on traditional transmission and distribution infrastructure.



Ballard Power Systems represents a high-risk, high-reward opportunity, with its future growth dependent on the successful commercialization of PEM fuel cell technology in heavy-duty transportation and stationary power markets.



BE and BLDP carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) each. Price appreciation and analyst sentiment give BE an edge over BLDP. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (BLDP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.