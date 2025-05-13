Bloom Energy Unusual Options Activity For May 13

Benzinga's options scanner has just identified more than 14 option transactions on Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE), with a cumulative value of $812,288. Concurrently, our algorithms picked up 2 puts, worth a total of 72,172.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $18.5 to $25.0 for Bloom Energy over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Bloom Energy's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Bloom Energy's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $18.5 to $25.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Bloom Energy Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $4.3 $4.2 $4.3 $20.00 $209.8K 4.3K 1.5K BE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $4.3 $4.2 $4.3 $20.00 $111.3K 4.3K 381 BE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $4.3 $4.2 $4.3 $20.00 $64.5K 4.3K 776 BE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $4.3 $4.2 $4.3 $20.00 $61.0K 4.3K 626 BE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $4.3 $4.2 $4.3 $20.00 $56.3K 4.3K 1.7K

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems ("Energy Servers") for on-site power generation. Bloom Energy Servers are fuel-flexible and can use natural gas, biogas, and hydrogen to create 24/7 electricity for stationary applications. In 2021, the company announced plans to leverage its technology and enter the electrolyzer market. Bloom primarily sells its systems in the United States and internationally.

In light of the recent options history for Bloom Energy, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Bloom Energy Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 3,086,819, the price of BE is up by 2.67%, reaching $19.41.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 86 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Bloom Energy

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $23.4.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Overweight rating on Bloom Energy with a target price of $26. * An analyst from Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Bloom Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $19. * An analyst from Jefferies persists with their Hold rating on Bloom Energy, maintaining a target price of $19. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Baird continues to hold a Outperform rating for Bloom Energy, targeting a price of $27. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Susquehanna keeps a Positive rating on Bloom Energy with a target price of $26.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Bloom Energy with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for BE

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Mizuho Upgrades Neutral Outperform May 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Overweight May 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight

