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Bloom Energy Swings To Q2 Profit As Revenue Doubles

July 28, 2026 — 05:50 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) on Tuesday, reported a sharp improvement in second-quarter 2026 results, returning to profitability as revenue more than doubled on strong product sales.

Total revenue surged to $1.07 billion in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, from $401.2 million a year earlier. Product revenue more than tripled to $935.4 million from $296.6 million, while service revenue increased to $69.0 million from $54.4 million.

Net income was $196.3 million, or $0.62 per share, compared with a net loss of $42.6 million, or $0.18 per share, a year earlier. Operating income improved to $182.2 million from an operating loss of $3.5 million.

BE is currently trading after hours at $185.09 up $18.25 or 10.94 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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