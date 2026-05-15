Bloom Energy Stock Reached an All-Time High This Week. Is It Still a Buy?

Key Points

Revenue soared 130% year over year in Bloom Energy's record first quarter.

Bloom is expanding its $5 billion partnership with Brookfield.

The company also has a strategic partnership with tech giant Oracle.

10 stocks we like better than Bloom Energy ›

The meteoric rise of Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) stock continued this week, even with a sharp pullback on Friday. Bloom shares have soared 1,300% over the last year as investors have realized its solid-oxide fuel cell systems are a perfect solution for data center power needs.

The stock has jumped another 7% this week as of midday Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Shares hit an all-time high during this week's move, and investors might be wondering whether there is still room for the stock to march higher.

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Expanding billion-dollar partnerships

Bloom Energy's fuel cell systems deliver prompt, dependable on-site power for data centers, meeting the rapid energy requirements of AI that the conventional grid struggles to support. That has led to large partnerships as tech and infrastructure companies work to build out data center capacity.

Last year, Bloom announced a $5 billion partnership with Brookfield Asset Management's infrastructure arm to supply its fuel cell technology to data centers that Brookfield is funding. In its recent quarterly report, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners said it has expanded that relationship by adding another $430 in capital for an additional project, bringing the already committed capital to $1.6 billion. Bloom also has a partnership with Oracle that it expanded last month.

That business backlog has Bloom stock soaring. As with any momentum stock, though, Bloom's valuation already accounts for future revenue. Sales are growing quickly, with revenue soaring 130% year over year in the first quarter.

But with an $80 billion market cap, that future business is now priced in. Long term, Bloom is likely to continue to grow its capacity to support more business. But in the short term, investors might want to wait for a pullback in Bloom shares before jumping in near the highs.

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Howard Smith has positions in Bloom Energy and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and has the following options: short May 2026 $60 calls on Bloom Energy. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bloom Energy, Brookfield Asset Management, and Oracle. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.