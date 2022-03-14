Bloom Energy Stock Rallied 66% Last Month. Are More Gains In The Offing?

Bloom Energy stock (NYSE: BE), a company that sells solid oxide fuel cells for electricity generation, has rallied by a solid 66% over the last month (around 21 trading days), considerably outperforming the S&P 500 which remains down by 4.5% over the same period. There are a couple of factors driving the stock higher. Firstly, investors have been pleased with Bloom’s recent growth. Over Q4 2021, revenue rose 37% year-over-year coming in at about $342 million, roughly 10% ahead of consensus estimates. Bloom has also raised its long-term growth outlook, indicating that revenue could grow by 30% to 35% annually over the next 10 years. Moreover, the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, and the surge in oil and gas prices, are also likely driving Bloom’s stock up. Brent crude prices are up by almost 25% over the last month to about $115 per barrel, while gas prices in Europe hit all-time highs earlier this week, amid uncertainties about supplies. This could make energy importing countries more serious about adopting renewables, including hydrogen and fuel cells, as a means of improving energy independence.

Given that BE stock is up 66% over the last month, will it continue its upward trajectory, or is a decline imminent? Going by historical performance, there is a higher chance of a rise in BE stock over the next month. Out of 46 instances in the last four years that BE stock saw a twenty-one-day rise of 66% or more, 29 of them resulted in BE stock rising over the subsequent one-month period (twenty-one trading days). This historical pattern reflects 29 out of 46, or a 63% chance of a rise in BE stock over the coming month , implying that BE stock may be a good bet in the near term. See our analysis on Bloom Energy Stock Chance of A Rise for more details.

While BE stock may see higher levels going forward, it is helpful to see how its peers stack up. Check out Bloom Energy Peers to see how BE stock compares against peers on metrics that matter. You can find more useful comparisons on Peer Comparisons.

Calculation of ‘Event Probability’ and ‘Chance of Rise’ using last four years’ data

After moving 7% or more over a five-day period, the stock rose in the next five days on 52% of the occasions.

After moving 37% or more over a ten-day period, the stock rose in the next ten days on 35% of the occasions.

After moving 66% or more over a twenty-one-day period, the stock rose in the next twenty-one days on 63% of the occasions.

This pattern suggests that there is a higher chance of a rise in BE stock in the near term.

Returns Mar 2022

MTD [1] 2022

YTD [1] 2017-22

Total [2] BE Return 8% 9% 139% S&P 500 Return -2% -10% 91% Trefis MS Portfolio Return -3% -13% 244%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 3/10/2022

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

