Bloom Energy Signs Hydrogen Electrolyzer Tech Deal With Shell

March 06, 2024 — 09:52 am EST

(RTTNews) - Bloom Energy Corp. (BE) on Wednesday announced a partnership with Shell Plc. to explore decarbonization solutions using Bloom's unique hydrogen electrolyzer technology.

The two companies will work together to create scalable solid oxide electrolyzer (SOEC) systems that can generate hydrogen for potential use in Shell's operations.

Bloom's SOEC technology enables the production of clean hydrogen on a large scale, offering a sustainable alternative to traditional 'grey' hydrogen derived from high carbon dioxide-emitting processes like steam-methane reformation in refineries.

