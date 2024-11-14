News & Insights

Bloom Energy signs fuel cell agreement with AEP for AI data centers

November 14, 2024 — 06:35 pm EST

Bloom Energy (BE) has signed a supply agreement with American Electric Power (AEP) for up to 1 GW of its products, the largest commercial procurement of fuel cells in the world to date. As part of this agreement, AEP has placed an order for 100 MW of fuel cells with further expansion orders expected in 2025. The agreement expands Bloom’s previous work with AEP to deploy solid oxide fuel cells in commercial and industrial settings. The initial installation of Bloom’s fuel cells will help meet the immediate power of AI data centers.

Read More on BE:

