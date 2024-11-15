Bloom Energy rises 47.9%

Bloom Energy (BE) is up 47.9%, or $6.37 to $19.64.
Read More on BE:
- Morgan Stanley, Comerica upgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
- Morgan Stanley sees strong earnings contribution margin for Bloom from AEP deal
- Bloom Energy price target raised to $19.50 from $12 at BMO Capital
- Bloom Energy price target raised to $14 from $12 at JPMorgan
- Bloom Energy price target raised to $20 from $16 at BTIG
