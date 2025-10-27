Bloom Energy to Report Q3 Earnings: How to Play the Stock?

Bloom Energy BE is scheduled to release third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 28, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is currently pegged at 8 cents per share on revenues of $412.4 million.



Third-quarter earnings estimates have moved up 33.33% over the past 60 days. The bottom-line projection indicates an increase of 900% from the year-ago number. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues indicates a year-over-year increase of 24.81%.





BE Stock’s Earnings Surprise History

Bloom Energy’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in another quarter, resulting in the average surprise being 22.04%.





What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Bloom Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you can see below.



BE’s Earnings ESP: Bloom Energy has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.



Zacks Rank of BE: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #1.



Some companies in the same industry with the right combination of the two factors for an earnings surprise this season are Constellation Energy Corporation CEG and Crescent Energy Company CRGY. CEG and CRGY have an Earnings ESP of +0.11% and +6.48%, respectively. CEG currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 and CRGY sports a Zacks Rank# 1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Likely to Have Shaped BE Stock’s Q3 Earnings

Bloom Energy’s third-quarter earnings are expected to have benefited from the ability to provide clean, on-site electricity to its customers. As the time required to supply electricity to customers from the traditional power producers is getting longer, BE’s ability to provide power without depending on the grid is making it attractive and likely to have boosted the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings.

During the third quarter, the company signed a deal with Oracle and decided to deploy its fuel cell technology at select Oracle Cloud Infrastructure data centers in the United States. Bloom Energy will deliver highly reliable and cost-efficient onsite power for an entire data center within 90 days.

Bloom Energy's third-quarter top line is expected to have continued to benefit from its current projects in South Korea, a highly significant market. The increasing installation of BE’s Energy Server systems is also expected to have boosted its earnings.

BE Stock’s Price Performance

BE’s shares have gained 219.7% in the past three months compared with the Zacks Alternative Energy – Other industry’s rise of 6.3%.



BE Stock Returns Better Than Its Industry

The return on invested capital (“ROIC”) measures how well a company generates returns on the money it invests. ROIC is a key indicator of a company's profitability and operational efficiency. ROIC of the company indicates that it is investing money more efficiently than peers in the industry.

Bloom Energy’s ROIC has outperformed the industry average in the trailing 12 months. ROIC of BE was 4.62% compared with the industry average of 1.85%.



BE Is Trading at a Premium Valuation

Bloom Energy is currently trading at a premium valuation compared with its industry, with the forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) ratio at 11.74X. The industry is currently trading at 5.16X.



Investment Thesis

Bloom Energy is benefiting from the increasing demand for clean power and its capability to offer rapid, onsite customer-specific energy solutions without relying on traditional transmission and distribution infrastructure.



BE anticipates that more utilities will adopt its Energy Server systems, either to support their entire grid or provide on-site power for specific customers. As product costs decline, Bloom Energy expects its energy solutions to become increasingly cost-competitive across a wider range of regions, industries and communities worldwide.



Bloom Energy’s Energy Server platform addresses the evolving needs of customers by offering resilience against extreme weather, mitigating risks from aging grid infrastructure and retiring power plants, and easing the integration of renewables amid rapidly rising electricity demand.

Summing Up

Bloom Energy is expected to maintain its performance this quarter, courtesy of stable demand for the scalable energy solutions. The quick online deployment of the Energy Servers as per customers’ requirements works to BE’s advantage. This combustion-free power production does not pollute and will assist in achieving zero-emission goals.



Bloom Energy will continue to benefit from the rising demand for reliable and clean power, fueled by the rapid growth of AI-driven data centers, crypto-mining facilities and the re-shoring of manufacturing in the United States.

