Bloom Energy put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Bloom Energy (BE) with 5,170 puts trading, or 2x expected. Most active are Jan-25 15 puts and Jul-25 17 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 3,600 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 1.98, while ATM IV is up nearly 3 points on the day. Earnings are expected on February 13th.

