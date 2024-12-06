Bloom Energy price target raised to $33 from $20 at Susquehanna

Susquehanna raised the firm’s price target on Bloom Energy (BE) to $33 from $20 and keeps a Positive rating on the shares. The firm updated estimates and raised its price target to reflect the company’s momentum in supplying fuel cells to power data centers and other large industrial customers.
