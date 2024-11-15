News & Insights

Stocks
AEP

Bloom Energy price target raised to $20 from $16 at BTIG

November 15, 2024 — 07:26 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

BTIG raised the firm’s price target on Bloom Energy (BE) to $20 from $16 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm cites the company having signed a supply agreement with American Electric Power (AEP) as a quick fix for data centers and other large energy users while it builds more permanent grid infrastructure, the analyst tells investors in a research note. American Electric Power did not share a timeline for deploying the fuel cells capacity, but the company expects to see its commercial load grow about 20% annually over the next three years, the firm added.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AEP
BE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.