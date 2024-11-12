Bloom Energy price target raised to $16 from $13 at Susquehanna

Susquehanna raised the firm’s price target on Bloom Energy (BE) to $16 from $13 and keeps a Positive rating on the shares. The firm said Bloom continues to engage with data center customers for large-scale orders, but have yet to sign any meaningful deals. It maintained its FY revenue and GM guidance, implying a significant step up in deliveries and margins in the 4th quarter, which management remains confident they will hit.
