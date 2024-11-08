Bloom Energy price target lowered to $16 from $21 at BTIG

BTIG analyst Gregory Lewis lowered the firm’s price target on Bloom Energy (BE) to $16 from $21 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm cites the company’s Q3 revenue miss, driven by lower-than-expected Product revenues, as some Energy Server projects “push right”, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

