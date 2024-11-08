Bloom Energy price target lowered to $16 from $21 at BTIG

BTIG analyst Gregory Lewis lowered the firm’s price target on Bloom Energy (BE) to $16 from $21 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm cites the company’s Q3 revenue miss, driven by lower-than-expected Product revenues, as some Energy Server projects “push right”, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on BE:
- Bloom Energy price target lowered to $15 from $18 at Baird
- Bloom Energy Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results
- Bloom Energy reports Q3 EPS (1c), consensus 8c
- Bloom Energy backs FY24 revenue view of $1.4B-$1.6B, consensus $1.47B
- Bloom Energy options imply 14.1% move in share price post-earnings
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.