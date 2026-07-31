Bloom Energy or Plug Power: Which Hot Fuel Cell Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Bloom Energy focus on solid oxide fuel cells for high-density power needs has led the company to achieve positive free cash flow.

Plug Power is aggressively building a comprehensive green hydrogen ecosystem despite facing significant liquidity and operational execution challenges.

Which of these clean energy companies is the better fit for your portfolio in 2026?

10 stocks we like better than Bloom Energy ›

Deciding between Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) and Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) requires weighing rapid growth against deep operational losses. Both companies lead the hydrogen transition, but their paths to profitability look very different.

Bloom Energy specializes in on-site power generation using solid oxide fuel cells, primarily serving data centers and industrial hubs. Plug Power aims to build a complete hydrogen ecosystem, including production, storage, and fuel cells for material handling. Investors compare them because both are key players in the global shift toward decarbonized industrial power.

The case for Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy designs and manufactures solid oxide fuel cell systems for onsite electricity generation among industrial stocks. Key partners include American Electric Power Co (NASDAQ:AEP), which signed a strategic agreement for fuel cells for artificial intelligence applications, and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP). The company also maintains distribution partnerships with SK Ecoplant and SK Eternix in South Korea to expand its international footprint.

In FY 2025, revenue exceeded $2 billion, representing approximately 37% growth over the prior year. Despite this strong top-line performance, the company reported a net loss of roughly $88.4 million. This results in a negative net margin of about 4.4%, which is a measure of how much profit a company retains from its total sales.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was approximately 3.9x. This ratio measures total debt relative to shareholders’ equity, and a higher ratio indicates greater reliance on borrowed funds. Free cash flow for the year reached roughly $57.2 million. Free cash flow equals cash flow from operations minus capital expenditures, and a positive result means the business generated more cash than it spent on equipment.

The case for Plug Power

Plug Power provides end-to-end hydrogen solutions, including electrolyzers that create hydrogen and fuel cells that power vehicles. Walmart Inc (NASDAQ:WMT) remains one of its primary revenue contributors, highlighting the company's focus on material handling and heavy-duty transport. Strategic partnerships include Orica for the Hunter Valley Hydrogen Hub in Australia. The company serves diverse industrial applications and remains focused on scaling its electrolyzer technology across five continents to support global energy needs.

During FY 2025, Plug Power generated $709.9 million in revenue, reflecting nearly 13% growth. The company faced significant challenges, reporting a net loss of approximately $1.6 billion for the period, though that was $500 million narrower than 2024.

Based on the December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is roughly 1.0x. Free cash flow was negative, sitting at $647 million. Free cash flow is calculated by subtracting capital expenditures from operating cash flow, and a negative figure indicates that the business is spending more than it generates from operations.

Risk profile comparison

Bloom Energy faces risks related to market adoption, as the demand for distributed energy depends on the speed of data center expansion. It also deals with complex supply chains for rare materials and competition from other energy providers. Changes in government tax credits or interconnection tariffs could also reduce demand for its systems.

Plug Power faces significant liquidity risks following years of operational losses and high capital spending. The company is currently defending itself against securities class action lawsuits regarding its past disclosures. It also remains sensitive to the cost of hydrogen and competition from large industrial players like Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG), Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN), Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI), or Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP).

Valuation comparison

Bloom Energy has a higher P/S ratio, or price-to-sales, than Plug Power, which lacks a Forward P/E due to negative earnings estimates.

Metric Bloom Energy Plug Power Forward P/E 80x n/a P/S ratio 19.1 3.6x

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Plug Power’s fuel cells run on clean-burning hydrogen, though creating hydrogen is often done in a process fueled by natural gas. Still, Plug Power sits firmly in the renewable energy niche with customers, benefiting from many countries’ moves toward green (not natural gas-derived) hydrogen. It is also benefiting from the datacenter boom and from restored tax credits that make its systems more affordable to deploy.

For fiscal 2026, revenue growth pretty good, with Wall Street analyst consensus predciting a rise of nearly 15%, to reach $814 million. The net loss is seen narrowing to about $500 million.

Bloom Energy's core product is its Energy Server, a stand-alone power source for commercial and industrial customers. The Energy Server is based on solid oxide fuel cell technology and runs on natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen. Natural gas has historically been the dominant fuel, despite Bloom being heralded as a clean energy business in its early days.

The business aims to reduce its production costs by about 10% per year to attract more customers (its main markets are the U.S. and Korea). The AI datacenter boom is a tailwind for Bloom, which should see revenue leap 85% to $3.75 billion in fiscal 2026. That has Wall Street expecting a swing to net income of about $440 million.

While Bloom’s growth makes it seem like the better buy, long-term investors should consider that major Plug Power customers, Amazon and Walmart, will enter the replacement phase of their product cycles in the years to come. Plus, the European Union has strict mandates requiring 42% of industrial hydrogen to be renewable by 2030 as part of its energy security measures.

Those factors have positioned Plug Power very well. Bloom, meanwhile, appears to have very little competitive moat: anyone can build a generator and hook it up to a data center. Plug Power is the better buy in 2026 given its long-term potential and lower P/S ratio.

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Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Bloom Energy, Cummins, and Walmart. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.