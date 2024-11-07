Bloom Energy options imply 14.1% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Bloom Energy (BE) is 2.7x normal with puts leading calls 8:5. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 14.1%, or $1.54, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 8.4%.
