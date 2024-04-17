Bloom Energy Names Daniel Berenbaum CFO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Bloom Energy Inc. (BE) announced the appointment of Daniel Berenbaum as Chief Financial Officer, effective April 29, 2024. He will succeed Greg Cameron, who will remain with the company until mid-May 2024. Berenbaum most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at National Instruments (NATI).

KR Sridhar, Founder, Chairman and CEO, said: "He stood out among an exceptional group of finalists by showing a strong record of success across the board - on scaling and strategy; on financial discipline and cost reduction; on internal leadership, team building, and external communications; and on profitability."

