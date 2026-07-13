Bloom Energy Gains 12% in 3 Months: Add the Stock for More Returns?

Bloom Energy Corporation BE has gained 11.7% in the past three months against the Zacks Alternative Energy - Other industry’s decline of 6.4% and the Zacks Oil & Energy sector’s decrease of 4.1%. The S&P 500 has gained 8.7% in the same time frame.



Bloom Energy is a global leader in onsite power generation, gaining from increasing demand for clean energy from AI-driven data centers, as well as from customers increasingly adopting distributed energy solutions to bypass transmission and distribution constraints.

BE vs Industry, Sector, S&P 500



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Shares of other industry players like Talen Energy TLN have gained 11.6% in the past three months, while those of Plug Power PLUG have lost 24.1%.

Bloom Energy is Expensive

Bloom Energy is currently trading at a premium valuation. Its forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 13.86X stands higher than the industry’s 5.25X and the median of 2.81X over the last five years.





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BE is expensive compared with other industry players like Talen Energy and Plug Power.

The Case for Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is expanding its onsite power platform to address growing challenges related to electricity availability, deployment speed and rising energy costs. The company is well-positioned to benefit from key long-term trends, including the rapid expansion of AI infrastructure, grid capacity constraints, increasing demand for reliable and affordable power, and government initiatives promoting energy independence and domestic manufacturing.



Its Energy Server platform delivers scalable, onsite power by connecting directly to customers' electrical systems, reducing reliance on traditional transmission networks. Built on Bloom's proprietary solid oxide technology, the platform generates electricity through an efficient electrochemical process, providing reliable and cleaner power for commercial and utility customers. This technology is expected to see rising adoption from AI data centers, cryptocurrency mining facilities, advanced manufacturing and other power-intensive industries.



Bloom Energy continues to invest in research and development to improve system performance, reduce manufacturing costs and enhance profitability, while also benefiting from supportive clean energy policies and incentives. Over the long term, the company aims to establish its solid oxide fuel cell technology as the preferred onsite power solution for data centers, critical infrastructure and other energy-intensive applications as demand for dependable, distributed power continues to grow.

Optimistic Growth Estimate for BE

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 revenues implies 80.9% and 66.9% year-over-year increases, respectively.



The consensus estimate for 2026 and 2027 earnings implies 172.4% and 105% year-over-year increases, respectively. The company has a Growth Score of A.



However, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Bloom Energy’s 2026 earnings witnessed no movement in the last 30 days, though that for 2027 moved 4 cents north in the same time frame.





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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 EPS of Talen Energy has moved south but the same for 2027 has moved north in the last 30 days.

On the other hand, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 EPS of Plug Power witnessed no movement in the last 30 days, while that for 2027 moved south.

BE Stock Returns Better Than Its Industry

Return on equity (“ROE”) measures how well a company is utilizing its shareholders’ funds to generate profits. ROE compares net income with shareholders' equity.



ROE of Bloom Energy was 43.41% compared with the industry average of 7.15%.

Parting Thoughts on BE

Bloom Energy continues to show solid performance, driven by increasing demand for clean energy and its ability to deliver reliable, fast-deploying power solutions. Its customized on-site energy systems help customers reduce dependence on traditional grid infrastructure, supporting future growth. The company also stands out as a compelling investment, supported by improving earnings forecasts, strong share price momentum, and a return on equity that exceeds industry averages.



Thus, despite premium valuation at the current levels, we recommend investors add this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to their portfolios. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Talen Energy Corporation (TLN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.