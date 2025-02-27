BLOOM ENERGY Earnings Results: $BE Reports Quarterly Earnings

BLOOM ENERGY ($BE) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of $0.43 per share, beating estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. The company also reported revenue of $572,390,000, beating estimates of $523,524,166 by $48,865,834.

BLOOM ENERGY Insider Trading Activity

BLOOM ENERGY insiders have traded $BE stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KR SRIDHAR (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 120,000 shares for an estimated $3,001,458 .

. SHAWN MARIE SODERBERG (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 21,839 shares for an estimated $519,815 .

. EDDY ZERVIGON sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $478,400

AMAN JOSHI (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 13,971 shares for an estimated $353,466

SATISH CHITOORI (Chief Operations Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 13,695 shares for an estimated $273,870.

BLOOM ENERGY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 199 institutional investors add shares of BLOOM ENERGY stock to their portfolio, and 192 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

