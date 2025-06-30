Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) Opinions on Potential Tax Credit Extension

Recent discussions on X about Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) have centered around the potential impact of extended tax credits for hydrogen and fuel cell technology companies, with some users highlighting the possibility of a significant rally if these credits are passed by January 2028. There’s a palpable sense of anticipation as investors speculate on whether this legislative development could be a game-changer for the company’s stock performance in the alternative energy sector.

Additionally, posts on X have noted analyst updates, such as price targets being reiterated by major financial institutions, which have fueled further debate on the stock’s future trajectory. Some users express optimism about rising power demand as a tailwind for Bloom Energy, while others remain cautious, pointing to market volatility and the uncertainty of legislative outcomes. The conversation reflects a mix of hope and skepticism as stakeholders weigh the potential catalysts against broader industry challenges.

Bloom Energy Corporation Insider Trading Activity

Bloom Energy Corporation insiders have traded $BE stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KR SRIDHAR (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 78,028 shares for an estimated $1,631,045 .

. SHAWN MARIE SODERBERG (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 22,740 shares for an estimated $550,831 .

. AMAN JOSHI (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 18,629 shares for an estimated $445,322 .

. SATISH CHITOORI (Chief Operations Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 11,339 shares for an estimated $275,119 .

. MACIEJ KURZYMSKI (See Remarks) sold 8,733 shares for an estimated $199,025

Bloom Energy Corporation Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 199 institutional investors add shares of Bloom Energy Corporation stock to their portfolio, and 228 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Bloom Energy Corporation Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/01/2025

Bloom Energy Corporation Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BE recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $26.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Maheep Mandloi from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $26.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Chris Dendrinos from RBC Capital set a target price of $26.0 on 04/14/2025

