Bloom Energy call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Bloom Energy (BE) with 12,234 calls trading, 1.6x expected, and implied vol increasing over 4 points to 72.92%. Dec-24 30 calls and 12/27 weekly 30 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 9,600 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.29. Earnings are expected on February 13th.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on BE:
- Bloom Energy price target raised to $33 from $21 at UBS
- Charged: Tesla settles technology theft suit with Rivian
- Bloom Energy price target raised to $22 from $12 at Jefferies
- Bloom Energy price target raised to $30 from $20 at Piper Sandler
- Bloom Energy put volume heavy and directionally bearish
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.