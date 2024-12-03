Bloom Energy call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Bloom Energy (BE) with 12,234 calls trading, 1.6x expected, and implied vol increasing over 4 points to 72.92%. Dec-24 30 calls and 12/27 weekly 30 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 9,600 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.29. Earnings are expected on February 13th.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on BE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.