Bloom Energy call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Bloom Energy (BE) with 5,292 calls trading, 2x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 94.05%. 11/1 weekly 10 calls and 11/8 weekly 10 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 4,200 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.12. Earnings are expected on November 7th.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.