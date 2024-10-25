Bloom Energy call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Bloom Energy (BE) with 5,292 calls trading, 2x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 94.05%. 11/1 weekly 10 calls and 11/8 weekly 10 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 4,200 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.12. Earnings are expected on November 7th.
