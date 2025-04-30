Bloom Energy Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for BE

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Bloom Energy Corp (Symbol: BE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $17.89, changing hands as low as $17.66 per share. Bloom Energy Corp shares are currently trading off about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BE's low point in its 52 week range is $9.02 per share, with $29.825 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.19.

