Bloom Energy (BE) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

Bloom Energy Corporation BE is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2019 results on Feb 4. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a positive earnings surprise of 200%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for this alternate energy company prior to the earnings announcement.



Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Bloom Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is +300.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Bloom Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of 3.

Factors to Note



Bloom Energy expects fourth-quarter Acceptances (1 acceptance would be 100 kilowatts) in the range of 355-385 and average sales price (per kilowatt) within $5,920-$6,220.



Since the company’s server produces electricity on site, it avoids distribution and transmission costs and enables customers to lower expenses. As a consequence, Acceptances for the to-be-reported quarter indicates a significant increase from 257 recorded in the comparable year-ago quarter.



Bloom Energy’s collaboration with Samsung Heavy Industries has opened a new market with huge opportunities for the company.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarter’s revenues and earnings is pegged at $268.3 million and 1 cent per share, respectively.



