Bloom Energy (BE) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

Bloom Energy BE is scheduled to release second-quarter 2020 results on Jul 28. This clean energy producer company delivered an earnings surprise of 19.1% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Note

Even amid the economic crisis caused by the novel coronavirus, Bloom Energy came up with strong installation performance in the second quarter. In the second quarter, it accepted 306 systems, up 12.9% from the acceptances in the comparable year-ago period.



Bloom Energy’s favorable power density compared with other clean energy sources has been making it popular for providing on-site power solutions to customers. Increasing acceptance of Bloom Energy’s systems in the second quarter were due to its ability of providing clean and reliable energy, which lowers customers’ dependency on the grid for power.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Bloom Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is the case here as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: The company's Earnings ESP is +21.88%.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Bloom Energy carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Other Stocks to Consider

Investors can also consider the following players from the same sector that too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the to-be-reported quarter.



TOTAL SE TOT is set to release second-quarter 2020 results on Jul 30. It has an Earnings ESP of +21.74% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Cheniere Energy LNG is set to release second-quarter 2020 results on Aug 6. It has an Earnings ESP of +3.07% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Gevo Inc. GEVO is set to release second-quarter 2020 results on Aug 10. It has an Earnings ESP of +40.00% and a Zacks Rank #2.

