Bloom Energy (BE) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

Bloom Energy BE is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 10, after market close. This clean energy producer company delivered an earnings surprise of 71.4% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Note

Bloom Energy’s ongoing cost-saving initiatives and elimination of high-cost debts are likely to have boosted margins in the fourth quarter. Revenues from a diversified customer base are also likely to have had a positive impact on the top line in the fourth quarter.

Expectation

The company expects fourth-quarter 2020 revenues to be slightly higher year over year due to strong operating margins and income performance. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings is pegged at 2 cents, which indicates a 50% year-over-year decline from the year-ago reported quarter.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Bloom Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is the case here as you will see below.

Bloom Energy Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Bloom Energy Corporation price-eps-surprise | Bloom Energy Corporation Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is -250.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Bloom Energy carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider the following players from the same sector that have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the to-be-reported quarter.



Ameresco, Inc. AMRC is likely to come up with a beat when it reports fourth-quarter 2020 results. It has an Earnings ESP of +5.08% and a Zacks Rank #2.



Devon Energy Corporation DVN is set to release fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 16. It has an Earnings ESP of +11.11% and sports a Zacks Rank #1.



Diamondback Energy FANG is set to release fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 22. It has an Earnings ESP of +8.58% and a Zacks Rank #2.

