Bloom Energy (BE) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Bloom Energy BE is scheduled to release third-quarter 2020 results on Oct 29. This clean energy producer company posted breakeven earnings in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Note

Bloom Energy expects revenues to be in line with the year-ago figure. The company’s ability to install new systems in the current environment has been a major positive. It reinitiated production ramp up, which will increase system output from the first half of 2020.



The company has been making progress in finding and working with new energy partners, which can allow it to expand clean energy operation in a global scale. The company’s presence in South Korea further expanded in the quarter, thanks to a contract to deploy two new clean energy facilities — having a total capacity of 28 MW — with fuel cell technology.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Bloom Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is the case here as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Bloom Energy carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider the following players from the same sector that have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the to-be-reported quarter.



Ameresco, Inc. AMRC is set to release third-quarter 2020 results on Nov 2. It has an Earnings ESP of +5.05% and a Zacks Rank #2.



NuStar Energy LP NS is set to release third-quarter 2020 results on Nov 5. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.94% and a Zacks Rank #2.



Cheniere Energy LNG is set to release third-quarter 2020 results on Nov 6. It has an Earnings ESP of +31.36% and a Zacks Rank #3.

