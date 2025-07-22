Bloom Energy (BE) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest close session, Bloom Energy (BE) was up +2.25% at $25.93. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.06% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.41%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.39%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the developer of fuel cell systems had gained 12.41% outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.88%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Bloom Energy in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on July 31, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.01, reflecting a 116.67% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $382.08 million, indicating a 13.79% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $1.75 billion, indicating changes of +50% and +18.45%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bloom Energy should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.09% lower. Bloom Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Bloom Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 60.86. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 20.51 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that BE currently has a PEG ratio of 2.5. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Alternative Energy - Other industry stood at 2.49 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 158, this industry ranks in the bottom 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.