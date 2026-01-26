Bloom Energy (BE) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

In the latest close session, Bloom Energy (BE) was down 3.64% at $139.62. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.5% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.64%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.43%.

Shares of the developer of fuel cell systems have appreciated by 60.67% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 7.06%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.18%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Bloom Energy in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 5, 2026. On that day, Bloom Energy is projected to report earnings of $0.25 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 41.86%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $649.12 million, up 13.41% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.52 per share and a revenue of $1.9 billion, demonstrating changes of +85.71% and 0%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bloom Energy. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Bloom Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Bloom Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 155.46. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 19.14.

Meanwhile, BE's PEG ratio is currently 6.22. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. BE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.45 as of yesterday's close.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, placing it within the bottom 35% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.