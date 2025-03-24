Is Bloom Energy (BE) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Bloom Energy (BE) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Bloom Energy is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 247 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Bloom Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BE's full-year earnings has moved 150.2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, BE has returned 7.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 3.9% on average. This shows that Bloom Energy is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Oil States International (OIS). The stock is up 4.6% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Oil States International's current year EPS has increased 21.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Bloom Energy belongs to the Alternative Energy - Other industry, a group that includes 47 individual companies and currently sits at #82 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 1.7% so far this year, so BE is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Oil States International falls under the Oil and Gas - Mechanical and and Equipment industry. Currently, this industry has 10 stocks and is ranked #192. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -0.3%.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on Bloom Energy and Oil States International as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

