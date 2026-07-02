Bloom Energy (BE) Stock Moves -6.43%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Bloom Energy (BE) closed at $270.89, marking a -6.43% move from the previous day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.14%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.8%.

The developer of fuel cell systems's stock has climbed by 0.76% in the past month, exceeding the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 7.07% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Bloom Energy in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.35, up 250% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $766.88 million, reflecting a 91.13% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.98 per share and revenue of $3.72 billion. These totals would mark changes of +160.53% and +83.86%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bloom Energy should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Bloom Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Bloom Energy is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 146.11. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 17.9.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, finds itself in the top 44% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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