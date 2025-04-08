Bloom Energy (BE) Stock Moves -1.28%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Bloom Energy (BE) standing at $17.02, reflecting a -1.28% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.84%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 2.15%.

Heading into today, shares of the developer of fuel cell systems had lost 23.78% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 9.78% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.16% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Bloom Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.07, marking a 58.82% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $293.04 million, indicating a 24.54% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.39 per share and revenue of $1.75 billion. These totals would mark changes of +39.29% and +18.45%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Bloom Energy. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.71% higher. Bloom Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Bloom Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 44.21. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.75.

We can also see that BE currently has a PEG ratio of 1.07. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Alternative Energy - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.32 as of yesterday's close.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, finds itself in the top 29% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

