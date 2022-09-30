Bloom Energy (BE) Stock Moves -0.99%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Bloom Energy (BE) closed at $19.99, marking a -0.99% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.51%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%.

Coming into today, shares of the developer of fuel cell systems had lost 18.13% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 13.2%, while the S&P 500 lost 9.52%.

Bloom Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.01, up 95% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $284.61 million, up 37.34% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.45 per share and revenue of $1.14 billion, which would represent changes of +18.18% and +17.06%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bloom Energy should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Bloom Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE): Free Stock Analysis Report



