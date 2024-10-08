Bloom Energy (BE) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Bloom Energy (BE) closed the most recent trading day at $10.25, moving -1.06% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.97% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.3%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.45%.

The the stock of developer of fuel cell systems has risen by 6.26% in the past month, leading the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.41%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Bloom Energy in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.09, down 40% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $387.13 million, down 3.28% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.14 per share and a revenue of $1.47 billion, demonstrating changes of +240% and +10.26%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bloom Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Bloom Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Bloom Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 71.94. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.25.

We can also see that BE currently has a PEG ratio of 2.88. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. BE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.66 as of yesterday's close.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 204, this industry ranks in the bottom 20% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

