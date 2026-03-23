Bloom Energy (BE) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Bloom Energy (BE) closed the most recent trading day at $141.33, moving -5.86% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.38%.

The developer of fuel cell systems's shares have seen an increase of 1.74% over the last month, not keeping up with the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 8.53% and outstripping the S&P 500's loss of 5.69%.

The upcoming earnings release of Bloom Energy will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.09, marking a 200% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $498.11 million, indicating a 52.79% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.38 per share and a revenue of $3.25 billion, representing changes of +81.58% and +60.51%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Bloom Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Right now, Bloom Energy possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Bloom Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 108.78. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.79, so one might conclude that Bloom Energy is trading at a premium comparatively.

It's also important to note that BE currently trades at a PEG ratio of 4.35. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. BE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.91 as of yesterday's close.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, positioning it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.