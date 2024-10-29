Bloom Energy (BE) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with Bloom Energy (BE) standing at $10.14, reflecting a -0.1% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.16% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.37%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.78%.

The developer of fuel cell systems's shares have seen a decrease of 3.88% over the last month, surpassing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 9.36% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 1.67%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Bloom Energy in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on November 7, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Bloom Energy to post earnings of $0.09 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 40%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $385.88 million, showing a 3.59% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.13 per share and a revenue of $1.47 billion, demonstrating changes of +230% and +9.93%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Bloom Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.29% lower. Bloom Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Bloom Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 76.89. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.27.

One should further note that BE currently holds a PEG ratio of 3.08. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Alternative Energy - Other was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.64 at yesterday's closing price.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 201, this industry ranks in the bottom 21% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.