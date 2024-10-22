Bloom Energy (BE) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Bloom Energy (BE) standing at $9.73, reflecting a -1.42% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.05%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.18%.

The the stock of developer of fuel cell systems has fallen by 9.12% in the past month, leading the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 9.67% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 2.76%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Bloom Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.09, indicating a 40% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $385.88 million, reflecting a 3.59% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

BE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $1.47 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +230% and +9.93%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Bloom Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.29% lower. As of now, Bloom Energy holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at valuation, Bloom Energy is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 74.77. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.71.

Meanwhile, BE's PEG ratio is currently 2.99. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Alternative Energy - Other industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.62.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 203, placing it within the bottom 20% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

