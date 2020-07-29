Bloom Energy (BE) Q2 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Sales Beat
Bloom Energy Corporation BE reported second-quarter 2020 loss of 38 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 59 cents. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported a loss of 59 cents.
Its total second-quarter 2020 revenues were $187.9 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $169 million by 11.2%. Total revenues, however, declined 6.2% year over year.
During the reported quarter, the business was strong despite COVID-19 impacts. Acceptance (100kW) improved 12.9% year over year to 306. Bloom Energy’s systems favorable power density compared with other clean energy sources has been making it popular for providing on-site power solutions to customers, resulting in increasing acceptance. An acceptance occurs when the system is turned on and produces full power for customers.
Total operating expenses amounted to $41.8 million, decreasing 17.7% from the year-ago period.
Bloom Energy had cash and cash equivalents of $144.1 million as of Jun 30, 2020, down from $202.8 million on Dec 31, 2019.
Total liabilities as of Jun 30, 2020 were $1,528.1 million, reflecting a 2.5% increase from $1,490.5 million on Dec 31, 2019.
The company's net cash (used in) provided from operating activities during first-half 2020 was ($40.2) million compared with $103.6 million in the comparable prior-year period.
Bloom Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
