Bloom Energy (BE) Price Target Increased by 45.13% to 245.72

The average one-year price target for Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) has been revised to $245.72 / share. This is an increase of 45.13% from the prior estimate of $169.30 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $46.12 to a high of $351.75 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 15.19% from the latest reported closing price of $289.72 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 969 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bloom Energy. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 0.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BE is 0.44%, an increase of 7.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.43% to 268,213K shares. The put/call ratio of BE is 1.13, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 28,646K shares representing 10.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,647K shares , representing a decrease of 3.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BE by 2.32% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 12,830K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 11,797K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company.

Situational Awareness holds 10,076K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company.

D. E. Shaw holds 8,798K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,818K shares , representing a decrease of 34.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BE by 25.72% over the last quarter.

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