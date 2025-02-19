Bloom Energy (BE) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Bloom Energy (BE) closed the most recent trading day at $26.50, moving +1.84% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.24% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.08%.

The developer of fuel cell systems's shares have seen an increase of 1.05% over the last month, surpassing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.18% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 2.37%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Bloom Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 27, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.32, up 357.14% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $511.65 million, showing a 43.35% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Bloom Energy. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 36.36% increase. Right now, Bloom Energy possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Bloom Energy is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 67.76. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.29, so one might conclude that Bloom Energy is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, BE's PEG ratio is currently 2.71. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Alternative Energy - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.41 as of yesterday's close.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE)

