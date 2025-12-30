Is Bloom Energy (BE) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Bloom Energy (BE) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Bloom Energy is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 241 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Bloom Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BE's full-year earnings has moved 451.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, BE has returned 298.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 7.3% on average. This shows that Bloom Energy is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Weatherford (WFRD). The stock is up 9% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Weatherford's current year EPS has increased 10.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Bloom Energy is a member of the Alternative Energy - Other industry, which includes 43 individual companies and currently sits at #114 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 41.3% so far this year, so BE is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Weatherford belongs to the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry. This 23-stock industry is currently ranked #37. The industry has moved +6.6% year to date.

Bloom Energy and Weatherford could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Weatherford International PLC (WFRD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

