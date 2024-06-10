Bloom Energy (BE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Bloom Energy (BE) closed at $15.13 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.95% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.26%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.18%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.35%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the developer of fuel cell systems had gained 32.97% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.25% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Bloom Energy will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.05, up 70.59% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $314.2 million, showing a 4.35% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.15 per share and a revenue of $1.47 billion, indicating changes of +250% and +9.94%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Bloom Energy. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 63.27% lower. Currently, Bloom Energy is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Bloom Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 99.76. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.22.

We can also see that BE currently has a PEG ratio of 3.99. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Alternative Energy - Other industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.79.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 139, placing it within the bottom 45% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.