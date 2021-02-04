Bloom Energy (BE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Bloom Energy (BE) closed at $41.75, marking a +1.93% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.09% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.23%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BE as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 10, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.02, down 50% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $221.08 million, up 3.41% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BE should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. BE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 128, putting it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

