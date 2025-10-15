Bloom Energy (BE) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

In the latest trading session, Bloom Energy (BE) closed at $116.58, marking a +2.21% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.04%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.66%.

The developer of fuel cell systems's stock has climbed by 55.63% in the past month, exceeding the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.02%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Bloom Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on October 28, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.08, up 900% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $412.37 million, up 24.81% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.5 per share and revenue of $1.77 billion. These totals would mark changes of +78.57% and +20.37%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Bloom Energy. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 212.5% higher. As of now, Bloom Energy holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Bloom Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 226.31. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 20.54.

Meanwhile, BE's PEG ratio is currently 8.08. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Alternative Energy - Other industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.54.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 193, finds itself in the bottom 22% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

