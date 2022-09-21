Bloom Energy (BE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Bloom Energy (BE) closed at $24.03, marking a +0.54% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.71%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.7%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the developer of fuel cell systems had lost 0.83% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.7% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.68% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Bloom Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Bloom Energy to post earnings of -$0.02 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 90%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $284.61 million, up 37.34% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.45 per share and revenue of $1.14 billion, which would represent changes of +18.18% and +17.06%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bloom Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Bloom Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

